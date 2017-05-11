Tips To Prevent You From Bankrupting Yourself

If you are looking to get a better handle on your own personal finances, sometimes, it may be hard to get started. Luckily, this article is information rich on ways you can become organized, begin and progress with your own personal finances so that you can be successful in managing your life.

Improve your personal finance skills with a very useful but often overlooked tip. Make sure that you are taking about 10-13% of your paychecks and putting them aside into a savings account. This will help you out greatly during the tough economic times. Then, when an unexpected bill comes, you will have the funds to cover it and not have to borrow and pay interest fees.

Don't buy extended warranties on products. If your product already comes with a warranty that is more than likely when something is going to break. Extended warranties are basically just a huge profit making tool for a business. Don't give them more of your money for no reason.

A good rule of thumb for savings, is to put away 10% of your income each payday into a savings account. Make sure that you don't have a debit or credit card linked to this account, as it is too tempting to spend it if you find something you can't seem to live without.

Keep your credit card receipts and compare them to your credit card bill each month. This allows you to spot any errors or fraudulent purchases before too much time has elapsed. The sooner you deal with problems, the sooner they are corrected and the less likely that they will have a negative impact on your credit score.

Improving your personal finances is all about taking a real look at what your spending and deciding what's important and what's not. Bringing a lunch to work might be a great way to save money, but it may not be practical for you. Maybe giving up the expensive cappuccino and just drinking coffee in the morning would work better. You need to live within your means, but you still need to find what will work best for you.

Consider closing one of your higher interest credit cards and opening a credit line that has rewards. This can help you gain things for free. Buy things on the credit card and make sure that you pay off the balance every month to avoid interest charges racking up every month!

If you are having trouble with money, apply for a credit card at your local bank. Credit cards are very valuable as they allow you additional time to pay back the money that you owe and can go a long way in establishing a firm credit score for benefits in the future.

Put money in a separate account to save for big purchases. When you set your sights on that flat-screen t.v., an expensive pair of shoes or a much-needed purchase such as a new refrigerator, using credit to buy it is always tempting. In the current economy, though, racking up more debt is something to avoid at all costs. Set up a new bank account, preferably one that is harder to get money out of, and have a set amount automatically transferred into it each month.

If you are accustomed to paying your bills by mail, it is optimal to switch to online bill pay. Every bill that you send out by mail will cost you 40-50 cents with postage. Pay online so you do not have to worry about this fee in your daily and weekly expenses.

Save a little money where you can. Look for substitute goods. For example, this week at my grocery store, I could have bought a pound of beef for stew, precut into neat little cubes from the scrap trimmed off of beef round, for 3.50. On the other hand, I could have chopped it myself from the beef round roast for $2.50.

Be willing to shop around at banks. One bank might have a better interest rate, another credit union might have free checking that works out better for you. Don't be afraid to have multiple accounts to take advantage of all the promotional offers that you are eligible for. But look around.

Track your monthly spending to see where your money goes. If tracking and budgeting is not something you do now, follow your spending for two months. Use this information to build a realistic budget and identify the areas where you can cut back reasonably. Use the extra money to increase your savings and to pay off credit cards, as their interest rate will only go up.

If money is tight and earning more is simply not a possibility, then spending less is the only way for you to get ahead. Bear in mind that saving just $40 a week by carpooling, cutting coupons and renegotiating or canceling unnecessary services is the equivalent of a $1 per hour raise.

Don't fall for the refund anticipation loan scam. Refund anticipation loans are marketed by tax preparers and loan a person money for the approximately two-week period between e-filing and receiving a tax refund. The "gotcha" here is the huge fee the tax preparer charges for this service, which can represent an effective interest rate of 50% or more.

If you are budgeting you should not spend any cash money. Try to switch most of your spending to a debit or credit card (debit card preferred). It is harder to track your spending when you are doing it with cash. Using debit you can see where your money is being spent.

You have read many tips that will help with your personal finance. Try out these tips and you will be able to achieve your financial goals easily. Having the knowledge of what to do is half the battle, now it is up to you to follow the advice given.