Individual Bankruptcy: Usage These Tips To Help You Make It Through It

If you are among the millions of people considering bankruptcy as a way to deal with an overwhelming financial situation, rest assured that by researching the issue and educating yourself, is the best thing you can do for yourself! This article will be a crucial aspect of your education and hopefully, answer many of your questions.

A huge mistake people make before filing for bankruptcy is maxing out their credit cards. This can lead to disaster when you file and the credit card companies might not discharge the debt. If you can, you need to stop using your credit cards at least six months before you file, and ideally for a year prior. Also, do your best to pay the minimum payments on these cards for at least six months before you file.

Be certain you are making the right choice before you file for bankruptcy. There are other options available, such as credit counseling for consumers. If you file for bankruptcy, a mark is permanently left on your credit. Therefore, before you do this, you should utilize all the other options that you have.

A useful tip for those thinking about filing for personal bankruptcy is, to keep in mind that any damage to your credit history caused by the filing is temporary. While there is no doubt that your score will take a noticeable hit, following your bankruptcy discharge, by using the process to start fresh. You have the ability to put yourself on a stronger financial footing going forward. This will allow you to rebuild your credit score faster than you may expect.

Remember you still have to pay taxes on your debts. A lot of people don't realize that even if their debts are discharged in the bankruptcy, they are still responsible to the IRS. The IRS usually does not allow complete forgiveness, although payment plans are common. Make sure to find out what is covered and what is not.

Be honest. Don't try to hide debts or money, because if you are found out, your entire bankruptcy filing can be revoked, and you could face jail time. Just be honest about what your financial life is like, and your lawyer should be able to help you make smart choices.

A good personal bankruptcy tip is to be absolutely sure that you've gone through all of your options before you decide to file for bankruptcy. If the amount you owe is relatively small, you can always try to negotiate it by working through a credit counselor and making small payments.

Do some research. There are two main types of personal bankruptcy - Chapter 7 and Chapter 13. Chapter 7 will eliminate the majority of your debt while Chapter 13 restructures it to give you time to pay it off. Each one has different rules on what assets you are allowed to keep. So, ask a lot of questions before you decide which one is the best fit for your situation.

Ask friends and family for moral support. They may not be able to lend you money, but you should be able to tell them about your hardships and to lean on them. It can be hard to talk about money with the people close to you. You will likely find that they are much more supportive than you expect.

Gambling losses are another thing that must be listed on your application for bankruptcy. Any monies lost twelve months prior to filing must be disclosed. Failure to disclose could cause you to face perjury charges. If you are found guilty, you could face time in jail and dismissal of your petition.

When you file for bankruptcy, remember to include all credit and debit accounts. You should even include those credit cards that do not have a balance. Some people leave these out because they wish to keep these accounts open. In addition, you need to include all the information about any auto loans that you may have.

You can change your Chapter 13 bankruptcy payments in certain situations. While your payment amount will be set up for 3 to 5 years, if there is a change in your situation, you may be able to amend it. A decrease in income, such as, a pay cut, or a sudden increase in expenses, such as, a medical condition, may allow you to amend your monthly payments. You may be able to reduce the payment accordingly, or in some cases, suspend your payment for a certain amount of time.

Pick the right time to file. When it comes to filing for personal bankruptcy, timing is everything. There are times when you should file as soon as you can, but in some other situations it may be best to wait for the worst to be over. Discuss the strategic timing of your bankruptcy with your attorney.

Do not be afraid to file for bankruptcy. Sometimes people find themselves so overwhelmed with debt that they just decide to do nothing and bury their heads in the sand. This is the worst thing that a person could possibly do. Instead, they should file for bankruptcy because by doing so, they are taking positive affirmative action and giving themselves another chance at managing their finances.

If you have to get a new car while in Chapter 13 bankruptcy, don't try to get approval for the most expensive car on the market. Your trustee won't approve your plan if it includes a luxury vehicle, and you probably can't afford a high car note anyway. Stick with a reliable, but cheap vehicle, to ensure you can afford your new purchase.

Hopefully, this article has provided you with some vital information you can use about filing for personal bankruptcy. It can be a scary, life-changing process so you want to make sure you get it right and are able to give yourself the fresh start and new financial perspective that you deserve.