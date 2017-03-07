Ways To Make Wise Cash Choices

Given the current state of the economy, people are doing everything they can to stretch their dollars. This is necessary to be able to make purchases for essential items, while still having a place to live. The following personal finance tips will help you to get the most out of the limited amount of money that you have.

If you are currently paying for your checking account, it's time to find a new one. Banks compete for your business, and so many offer free checking with amenities and services similar to those you used to have to pay for. Shop around and find one that won't charge you on a monthly basis.

Get a no-fee checking account. Online banks, credit unions and local banks are good options.

Always openly communicate with your spouse about your financial situation. It is a proven fact that couples fight more often about money than almost any other subject. Lying to your spouse about frivolous spending, your savings plan, or past debts, can only lead to disaster. Be truthful, open, and honest, to keep your relationship in tip top shape.

If you want a measure of security in your financial situation, put a specified amount of money every week or month into a savings account. This will make it less likely that you will have to get a loan when extra money is needed, and you will be able to deal with emergencies. You may not be able to put much in each month, but it is still important to save regularly.

When you go to the bank or a mortgage broker and you get pre-approved for a loan you should subtract 20 percent off of the amount that they are offering to lend you and only take that amount. This will keep you safe from any unexpected financial situations that may come up.

Make your personal finance record-keeping more efficient and easy to read by marking debits and payments in your check registry using a bold, red ink pen. This will make you less likely to overlook withdrawals and debits and will also allow you to quickly verify all expenses as you balance your checkbook.

Credit cards can be a good alternative to a debit card. If you apply and are approved for a credit card, use them on day-to-day purchases, such as gas and groceries. Most credit cards offer some kind of rewards, like cash back on these items.

Take a snapshot of your spending habits. Keep a journal of absolutely everything that you purchase for at least a month. Every dime must be accounted for in the journal in order to be able to truly see where your money is going. After the month is over, review and see where changes can be made.

Taking care of house hold fixes by oneself will prevent one from having to pay the cost of a repairman from an individuals personal finances. It will also have the added benefit of teaching one how to take care of their own house if a situation should arise at a time when a professional couldn't be reached.

An easy way to save for something is to put all of your change in a dish or jar at the end of each day. This is a great way to have some extra spending for things that aren't considered necessities, like a vacation or that concert ticket. You can put all the change together or have separate jars for each type of coin.

If you are just beginning to budget, budgeting right down to the penny might seem very daunting. Instead, figure out what bills must be paid and how much money you will need for food and gas for the month. After a few months of budgeting the necessities, you'll feel more confident expanding your budget to include items like clothes, meals out, and gifts.

You should buy items that you use a lot in bulk. Often times it's cheaper to buy things like toilet paper, paper towels, plates, mustard, canned good, etc. in bulk from places like Sams Club or BJs. Eventually you'll use everything, and in the long run you'll safe yourself some money.

There are a few things that it is easy to have made it to adulthood without being taught much about. Personal finance is one of those things. If you can use the advice that was written in this article, you will be one step ahead in the game and can take some control over your money.